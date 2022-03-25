Dell updates its top-end XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops with 12th gen Intel chips, faster RAM than before

Dell has updated its premium laptop offerings under the XPS series with the latest Intel chipsets. Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 will now be equipped with Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake-H processors. With this, the Dell laptops will be available in a total of three new CPU configurations.

These will include an option between Intel Core i5-12500H, Core i7-12700H, and Core i9-12900HK. These chips have been clocked at 4.5GHz, 4.7GHz, and 5GHz respectively. The top-end i9-12900HK option is only available on XPS 15 as of now.

Other than the new CPUs, Dell's XPS lineup now gets an upgraded DDR5-4800 RAM. Interestingly, this will be configurable up to 64GB of memory. Everything else about the laptops remains the same as before.

For those unaware, Dell had launched the XPS 15 and XPS 17 in India back in August last year, at a starting price of Rs 2,23,990. The premium laptops from the house of Dell came with 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors and featured up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics on the XPS 17.

Except for the 12th-gen Intel chips, things remain largely the same with the revised models. The new XPS 15 and XPS 17 still carry a durable, lightweight design, with a 15.6-inch 16:10 display on the XPS 15, which extends to 17-inch on the XPS 17. There are both touchscreen and non-touchscreen options on the two laptops, with a 3840 x 2400 pixels and a 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution respectively.

As mentioned, memory onboard the new Dell laptops extends to up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM across two channels. There are also storage options between 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The XPS laptops support up to 8TB of total storage expansion. Other features on the XPS 15 and XPS 17 include Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

Dell has priced the new XPS 15 2022 at a starting price of $1,449, or about Rs 1,10,500. The XPS 17 starts from $1,849 or about Rs 1,41,000. It is yet unsure when the new models will make their way to India.