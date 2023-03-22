Dell XPS 13 Plus review: Stylish and compact, but is it practical? 

The Dell XPS series is renowned for its exceptional performance and striking design. The new Dell XPS 13 Plus takes the combination of design and performance to a whole new level. This laptop is the successor to the iconic Dell XPS 13, but don't be misled by the "Plus" moniker - it actually cut the laptop's size, which is good news. Dell has not only slimmed the laptop, but also incorporated a zero-lattice keyboard, borderless trackpad, and a glowing touch panel to give the device a more futuristic and unconventional look.

I have always preferred compact laptops that are easy to carry in a handbag without causing any inconvenience. I prefer to carry my laptop whenever I am travelling to the office or out of town and, because of this reason, I developed a fondness for the 11-inch MacBook Air due to its sleek design and portability, but it was later discontinued by Apple. Since then, I've been on the lookout for a similar device that catches my eye. The Dell XPS 13 Plus appears to be the perfect compact laptop that can meet all my needs. However, with a price tag of Rs 1,84,000, I wonder if it is worth the investment. In this review, I will examine the laptop's features to determine its value for money.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Design

If you're on the hunt for a laptop with a futuristic design, look no further than the Dell XPS 13 Plus. While the laptop may appear similar to other XPS models when it's closed, the real magic happens when you open the lid. Inside, you'll find an interior design that is far more attractive than even the Apple MacBook Air. However, as soon as you open the lid of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, you might wonder where the trackpad and function keys are located.

Don't worry, they are very much present but not quite visible to the naked eye. Like they say, most beautiful things in life are felt and not seen. That is something Dell has tried to do with the XPS 13 Plus. Dell has incorporated a seamless glass touchpad into the XPS 13 Plus, which means you won't find the usual left and right click buttons. The area where you rest your palms is also made of a single piece of glass without any visible lines. The touchpad is made of glass and uses force pad haptics and piezo technology to provide precise and responsive feedback. This technology uses small motors to create a sensation that feels like you're pressing a real button.

The next thing that will catch your attention is the zero-lattice keyboard. The keys are edge-to-edge with no spacing in between, creating a sleek and modern look. The keycaps are large and feature a 0.3mm dish, which means that the keys are slightly concave. This usually provides a comfortable experience as the fingertips naturally fall into the curved center of the key when typing. While the keyboard looks minimalist and appealing, it isn't quite practical. Especially, if you have a job that requires you to write about 3000 words a day. Dell sure has made the best use of the minimum space available but during my usage, I observed that I am better off with a traditional keyboard that has spacing and produces a tactile bump when pressed. My typing speed took a hit and I made some really bad typos while working on the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Similarly, while the absence of a physical trackpad gives the laptop a futuristic look, it can really give it a hard time to the users. Dell has used haptic feedback motors under a glass panel. You do feel like using a touchscreen panel while using the trackpad but the vibrations give the feel of a traditional trackpad. You have the option of customising the settings of the trackpad, you can make the vibrations more intense and increase the speed of the cursor. I particularly had a tough time editing images using the cursors, it took me a lot of time to get the four corners functioning together at the same time. The glass panel touchpad is best suited for users who are well-versed in the functionalities of a keyboard. Amateur users can give the Dell XPS 13 Plus a miss.

Now if you are wondering where the function keys are, they are replaced by a touch panel that is located right above the keyboard. These keys are replaced with glow-up icons. The F11, F10, and keys are all available as icons on a panel. I, however, found the touch bar on the MacBook Pro 16-inch more practical and user-friendly.

Coming to the form factor and weight, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is extremely lightweight as it weighs only 1.24kg and is 15.28mm thin. It weighs the same as the MacBook Air M2 but is slightly thicker than the MacBook Air as the latter is only 11.3m thin. That being said, I carried the laptop to my office every day without any hassle. However, slim laptops have their downsides too. They do not include too many ports. The Dell XPS 13 Plus features one USB Type-C port on both sides. There are no USB ports or headphone jack.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Display

The display of the XPS 13 Plus is my favorite thing about the device. The laptop's 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display is a delight to look at, especially if you are using the device as your main work machine. The nearly borderless design of the display will not distract you while watching a show or playing games on the system. With a brightness of 500-nits, the display of the XPS 13 Plus is incredibly bright and clear, which makes it super convenient to take the device under direct sunlight or in brightly lit environments. The display also offers an outstanding contrast ratio of up to 1800:1, which means that the difference between the brightest and darkest parts of the screen is very distinct, making images and videos really stand out.

In terms of color reproduction, the XPS 13 Plus produces vibrant and accurate colours. This is true whether you are editing photos or watching a movie. The Dell XPS 13 Plus offers either 100 per cent sRGB or 90 per cent DCI P3 color gamut, which means that you can expect a wide range of colors that are incredibly true to life. Whether you are editing photos or watching a movie, the colors on this device will leave you impressed with their vibrancy and realism. The Dell XPS 13 Plus also features a touch-capacitive display, which comes handy if you are too lazy to use the trackpad or want to zoom in on a thing. However, be wary of accidental touches that can ruin your unsaved work.

The stunning display on the device is complemented by four internal speakers - two up-firing tweeters that are hidden underneath the keyboard and two down-firing speakers on the base. These speakers deliver a punchy, good enough sound for listening to music and watching movies. They also work well for video calls, making it easy to hear every word clearly.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Performance and battery

Dell has claimed that the XPS 13 Plus, which is an iteration of the XPS 13 series, is its most powerful laptop yet, and I quite agree with the company. I used the device as my primary work device for over two weeks. My work requires me to be online for eight hours a day, during which I juggle between multiple Chrome tabs (approximately 20 tabs) and use light photo editing tools.

On most days, I forget to close apps like WhatsApp that run in the background, but the laptop did not falter even once during the 14 days I spent using it as my primary work machine. Apart from work, I also used the device to watch shows on Netflix. The flawless performance is fueled by the faster 12th Generation Intel i7 core married to a 28W processor. The laptop also produces very low noise as it has received a massive upgrade in that department. The fans on the Dell XPS 13 Plus are now 55 per cent larger, which ensures better airflow sans noise, leading to efficient performance.

That said, for people like me who work and write for the better part of the day, the zero-lattice keyboard and the touch panel at the top of it may not be very convenient.

The day-to-day performance of the Dell XPS 13 Plus is mirrored by its benchmarking scores. On the Geekbench 6, which tests the overall performance of the CPU and GPU, the XPS 13 Plus scored a whopping 8,010 on the multi-score test and 1970 on the single-core test. Notably, the higher the scores, the better the performance. That said, It wasn't higher than the Apple MacBook Air M2, but it wasn't far behind.

Speaking of gaming performance, the laptop lacks a dedicated graphics card, which is crucial in driving a laptop's gaming performance. The controls are also not very gaming-friendly, so hardcore gamers may not have a very pleasant experience while playing games on the laptop. I am not an avid gamer but played Asphalt 9 on the laptop to test how well it handles games. During the gameplay, I noticed a significant drop in battery life, and the laptop also got a little warm to the touch in about twenty minutes. It is advisable to use the laptop on a desk as you might not like the hot surface on your lap if you overload the Dell XPS with work.

Moving on to the most important aspect of a laptop - the battery. I use a MacBook Air M1 as my daily driver, particularly when I'm working from home, which means my device is practically turned on for 8 hours straight. Although my job is limited to writing, I tend to work with multiple tabs open. The best part is that my laptop lasts for 8 hours on a single charge. At the end of my 8-hour shift, there is still around 15 per cent of battery left. However, when performing the same amount of work and for the same duration, I had to plug in the XPS 13 Plus to the charger in about five hours. During the video loop test, the laptop lasted for nearly 5 hours on a single charge. What did not impress me is that the XPS 13 Plus costs significantly more than the MacBook Air M1 but does not last as long despite having a similar form factor. To sum up the battery performance of the Dell XPS 13 Plus in one word, I would call it average.

Dell XPS 13 Plus: Should you buy it?

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is great if you are looking for a compact and slim laptop. It has a striking design with a lightweight and compact form factor, which is particularly convenient if you travel a lot. The borderless trackpad and glowing touch panel give the laptop a futuristic look, meaning this is not something that you see often in laptops.

However, the zero-lattice keyboard and the absence of a physical trackpad can be a drawback for users who are not well-versed in the functionalities of a keyboard or are proficient typists. The exorbitant price tag of Rs 1,84,000 may also be a concern for some buyers. The display is the standout feature of the laptop, with its 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display being a delight to look at. Overall, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a good option for those who prioritize design and portability over practicality, of course, and are also ready to pay a hefty price.