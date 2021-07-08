Donald Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google for removing him from social media apps

Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against big tech companies. In his lawsuit, Trump has targeted Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai for removing him from the social media apps. Trump was indefinitely banned from social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube over his involvement in the Capitol Hill riots which took place in January.

Trump was held accountable for encouraging rioters who had marched into the US Capitol building when US Congress was certifying Joe Biden as the next US President. Facebook too had banned him indefinitely and has no plans to revoke the ban for at least two years. Google's YouTube too had followed suit but had assured that his account will be unblocked.

Trump said that he wants the court "to order an immediate halt to social media companies" for censoring the American people. "We are demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and cancelling that you know so well," Trump said during a press conference. He further added that if they could ban a president, they could ban anybody.

Trump's in his lawsuit had alleged that the ban from social media platforms violates his right to free speech. As per Trump, he got banned from social media for saying "the most loving sentence". Twitter, Facebook and Google are yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Earlier, Twitter had said that the tweets made by Trump during the Capital Hill riots glorified violence. "President's statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behaviour from this account in recent weeks. After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service," Twitter had said in a blog post.