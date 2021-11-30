Elon Musk-backed Starlink stops taking pre-orders in India after warning from DoT

Elon Musk-backed Starlink has seemingly stopped taking pre-orders in India. The development comes shortly after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had warned that the company has not acquired licenses to provide the services in the country. The company did not announce the move exclusively but is not accepting any pre-orders through its website, which were made available for users in February earlier this year. The company had noted that there were already over 5000 pre-orders for the service in India as of October 1.

The website now reads, "Starlink is not yet available in your area but as we launch more satellites, we continue to expand our coverage area. Please check back for future availability in your area." Until now, Starlink was taking pre-orders for satellite broadband connection service for a refundable deposit of $99. Starlink had announced its plans to offer satellite broadband services in India starting December 2022.

Earlier this week, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) warned Starlink to get the necessary permission that is required to offer satellite-based internet services in the country. The DoT in a press release said that in order to provide satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from the Government of India is required. "The Government has asked the company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for rendering the satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking/rendering the satellite internet services in India with immediate effect," the telecom department had said in a press statement.

Delhi-based NGO Telecom Watchdog, which had earlier voiced concerns calling Starlink's method of asking for a deposit unfair, has now said that DoT's actions against Elon Musk's Starlink is "highly belated and inadequate."

"A timebound refund, with interest and without incurring any loss to them on account of foreign exchange fluctuation, etc should have been an integral part of the order," said Telecom Watchdog, in their letter to the Secretary, DoT. The NGO has reiterated that DoT should file a criminal case against Starlink for cheating, refund to citizens the entire money with interest and without any deductions, conduct an investigation into the entire episode on how Starlink could launch the pre-booking since February 2021, and issue strict disciplinary action against the officers for delayed and inadequate action on the issue.

The NGO had earlier written a letter to DoT in September this year. Shortly after the complaint, a Starlink company official had noted that it will focus on 10 rural Lok Sabha constituencies to provide internet services. The company November registered a subsidiary in India which will allow it to start applying for licenses. Starlink's India unit, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, will enable the company to further the regulatory processes which it requires to operate in the country.