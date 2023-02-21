Elon Musk reacts to Meta selling blue ticks on Facebook and Instagram, says it was inevitable

Gone are the days when a blue tick next to your social media handles was a mark of authenticity. These days, you can simply buy the blue tick if you have a couple of extra bucks to shell per month. In 2022, Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue under which, anybody could buy the blue tick and get verified on the micro-blogging site. Following suit, Meta, Facebook and Instagram's parent company, has also announced that users can purchase the blue tick for a monthly fee. As of now, the Meta Verified is being tested in Australia and New Zealand at $11.99 (around Rs 990) per month on the web or $14.99 (around Rs 1,240) per month on iPhones. It isn't clear when will Meta roll out verified services to India.

Elon Musk reacts to Meta verification

Reacting to news of Meta following the footsteps of Twitter and selling blue ticks for a fee, Elon Musk reacted and said that the move was rather 'inevitable'. The billionaire commented on a Twitter post that said that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was 'copying' Twitter with the new verification system.

Difference between Twitter Blue and Meta verification

The most noticeable difference between Twitter Blue and Meta verification is the power of choice. While Elon Musk's Twitter no longer lets people get verified by old methods, Instagram still has that option. People can still get verified on Instagram if they meet the platform's verification eligibility criteria without paying anything. However, that is not the case with Twitter.

Moreover, Musk has made it quite clear that people who got verified on Twitter prior to the rollout of Twitter blue subscription will have their blue ticks snatched away. The legacy blue ticks, as per Musk, are 'corrupt' and will be removed soon.

Meta, on the other hand, has not said anything about what will happen to accounts that are already verified.

Mark Zuckerberg's announcement

Mark Zuckerberg shared the announcement on his Facebook handle and wrote that the new verification subscription feature was about 'increasing authenticity and security across their services'.

His post read, "This week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified -- a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services."