Elon Musk slams Apple for its App Store commission, says it is definitely not ok

Elon Musk now slams Apple for its App Store commission, saying that it charges from developers. Responding to one of the Twitter posts about the European Union's fresh antitrust complaint against Apple, the new Twitter boss said that it is "definitely not ok".

"Apple's store is like having a 30 percent tax on the Internet. Definitely not ok," Musk stated in his response to the tweet. Musk has been against the App store commission since the beginning. Expressing his disagreement with the App Store commission, he also said that it is "literally 10 times higher than it should be."

Last year, the Tesla CEO came out in support of the Fortnite maker Epic Games in the lawsuit filed by it against Apple over the increased commission charges. In July last year, he said that the 30 per cent fee that the iPhone maker charges from developers is "completely unreasonable".

Musk definitely isn't the only one against Apple's new App Store commission. Regulators around the world have also been pressuring Apple to rework its fees that the company charges from developers for selling subscriptions or in-app purchases on their apps available on the App Store.

Back in 2022, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the App Store Small Business Programme to reduce its commission to 15 percent for developers who earn up to $1 million in annual sales of all their apps. However, the App Store's standard commission rate of 30 percent "remains in place for apps selling digital goods and services and making more than $1 million in proceeds".

Musk's fight with Apple is not just limited to the App Store commission. It goes back to 2015, when he called Apple the "Tesla Graveyard" for hiring the carmaker's engineers to work on its long rumoured Apple Car.

The billionaire, meanwhile, is working to close the deal with Twitter and bring new changes to the platform. First of all, he wants to build a platform that values free speech. He also wants to actively work with the company to kill spam bots on the platform.

