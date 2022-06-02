Elon Musk to employees: Come to office and work 40 hours or else… here is his full email

The pandemic may not be over yet, but its severity in several parts of the world has definitely lowered. With fewer cases and fewer chances of infection, many offices in the world reopened for their employees. Some big offices, such as Apple and Google, need only a few employees to come regularly, while small offices are working as they used to before the pandemic. Tesla is the latest company to ask its employees to return to the office. Its boss, Elon Musk, has sent out company-wide emails pointing that out.

Musk's emails to his employees at Tesla were supposed to be confidential since it is company-related information, but the kind of content these emails have is why many employees may not be particularly happy. The result: these emails were leaked and are now available on the internet. In the first email's subject line, Musk said, "Remote work is no longer acceptable." The email body has several conditions, such as working for 40 hours minimum in the office, but if an employee cannot meet that requirement, Musk has suggested they should "depart Tesla."

Musk sent two emails. In the first one, he stated the order and then a few conditions under which some employees would be allowed to work remotely. Musk also used the demanding schedules of factory workers at Tesla to justify his orders.

Here are its full emails:

Email 1

From: Elon Musk

Sent: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:19 PM

To: ExecStaff

Subject: Remote work is no longer acceptble

Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers.

If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly.

Moreover, the "office" must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state.

Thanks,

Elon

Email 2

From: Elon Musk Subject: To be super clear

Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week. Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo office. If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned.

The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence. That is why I lived in the factory so much - so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt.

There are of course companies that don't require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It's been a while.

Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in.

Thanks,

Elon