Elon Musk wants Parag Agrawal to restore Donald Trump's Twitter account

Elon Musk is against permanent bans and that's the reason he wants Twitter to restore Donald Trump's account. The former US President's Twitter account was banned last year after he violated certain policies, as per the company.

The Tesla CEO has been talking about reversing Twitter's ban on Trump for a long time. In fact, it is believed that once Musk officially becomes Twitter's boss, he will first bring Trump back to the platform. Trump previously said that he will not join Twitter even if his account is restored.

Musk wants Trump back

Even though Trump doesn't want to be back, Musk still wants Twitter to restore Trump's account. "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," he said in one of his tweets.

Musk recently said that permanent bans "fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter and is a morally bad decision." He also said that permanent bans should be "extremely rare".

The billionaire explained that if a Twitter user violates any of the policies or makes hurtful comments, that tweet should either be made invisible or have restricted reach. In such instances, he said, "temporary suspension" should happen, but permanent bans is "morally wrong and flat-out stupid".

Jack Dorsey agrees with Musk

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, the Tesla CEO said that even Jack Dorsey is against a permanent ban on Twitter. The co-founder of the microblogging site accepted that and said permanent bans are a "failure" for the company and "don't work".

Dorsey was the CEO of Twitter when Trump's account was banned. Responding to a user on Twitter recently, he said that banning Trump's account was a "business decision" and "shouldn't have been". He also suggested Twitter "should always revisit" its decision and "evolve as necessary."

Dorsey believes that a permanent ban should happen only if anyone is involved with "CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc".

While both Musk and Dorsey want Trump back on Twitter, the former US President said he doesn't want to return to the platform. Instead, he will be actively associated with Truth Social, which his team built after Twitter, Facebook, and several other social media platforms blocked him.

Also Read | WhatsApp may soon introduce chat filters for all users in future update

Also Read | Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Price, design and specifications compared

Also Read | Sony to restock PS5 today in India, here is where to buy the PlayStation 5