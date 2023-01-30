Ex-Google employee alleges wrongful termination against manager: Report

A former Google executive has claimed he was fired after being groped by one of the company's female employees, according to a lawsuit reported by the British tabloid newspaper, The Sun.

In the lawsuit, the accuser has alleged that a top Google executive repeatedly harassed him and worked to get him fired. Though this is being reported, the lawsuit was filed in November last year.

A spokesperson for the accused told The Sun that the lawsuit is a "fictional account of events" and described the accuser as a "disgruntled ex-employee." According to the lawsuit, the incidents reportedly began at a Google work event in December 2019 where some employees were allegedly drinking heavily.

The report also adds the details of the incident. The lawsuit has alleged that the accused told accuser that he has "such a nice body," that her marriage lacked "spice," and that she knew he liked “Asian women”.

According to the lawsuit, the accused’s behavior made Olohan extremely uncomfortable, and he immediately removed himself from the situation.

The suit claims the accuser reported the incident to a Google human resources representative the week after the dinner but that no action was taken.

The lawsuit has come to light at a time when the tech giant has been going through a tough patch. CEO Sundar Pichai last week announced cutting over 12,000 jobs.

