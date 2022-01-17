Excited about Apple's AR headset? Its leaked price may disappoint you

Apple's AR headset may be the biggest breakthrough of recent times. That is if it materialises. If we go by rumours, there is a high chance Apple's first headset will indeed arrive. While several previous rumours said the headset's launch would take place towards the end of this year, the latest Bloomberg report said Apple is facing overheating problems with the headset, causing the delay in launch to next year. Now, a new report has tipped the price of this AR headset and boy is it pricey.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the Apple AR headset will cost around $2,000. That is nearly 1,49,000 in Indian Rupees. And that is not all. Some industry analysts have predicted the cost of the AR headset may go up to $3,000, which is a whopping Rs 2,23,000 approximately. So if you were excited, that is an expensive disappointment for you. Gurman said Apple usually charges more than its competitors for the same technology and this has helped the company gain significant margins to become "one of the most profitable consumer-electronics companies ever." But the $2000 price may not just be a random choice. The internal technology of the AR headset may lead to such a price.

Corroborating previous leaks, Gurman said the Apple AR headset will likely use an M1 Pro chip for power. There may be a lot of components inside the AR headset, such as an 8K display with interchangeable prescription lens and advanced audio technology. To power all of them, Apple would need horsepower. Apple would likely use the M1 Pro for all of that and not the M1 because of maximum graphics core on the former. And the M1 Pro will be one of the two chips the Apple AR headset is expected to come with. Gurman and many other analysts have said there will be two chips on the headset.

A previous post in Gurman's newsletter Power On mentioned that the Apple AR headset will not be an everyday device. It will focus on gaming, watching the media, and communication. "Gaming should be a strong focus of the machine, especially given that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high-resolution displays and its own App Store," said Gurman. "Look for Apple to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I expect Apple to work with media partners to create content that can be watched in VR on the device. Third, communications. Look for Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the new-age Zoom."