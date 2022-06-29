EXCLUSIVE: Tech giant Dell eyes 32% market share in commercial PC segment in the next 3 years

US-headquartered Dell Technologies, which has close to 30 per cent market share in the commercial PC segment in units volume in CY 2021 (as per IDC) is looking forward to expanding its market share in India. To further solidify its share, the company has launched new machines in the Latitude and Precision portfolio and is now eyeing a 32 per cent market share in the next three years.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India told Business Today, “From the next three years perspective, we want to get to the fair share - minimum 32 per cent unit share. Fair share means [having] at least 1/3 of the unit share [of] what we can actually cater to.”

Dell has been manufacturing desktops at its ICC Chennai factory for long and is the only manufacturer that has applied directly under the government’s production-linked incentive (or PLI) scheme for IT hardware products. The other applicants selected globally include ICT (Wistron), Flextronics and Rising Stars Hi-Tech (Foxconn).

“We want to be part of the government of India’s strategic initiative which is ‘Make in India’. This is more to do in terms of local content. So, they call it Class-I and Class-II,” Belgundi said.

Class II means more than 20 per cent of localisation and Class I is 50 per cent or more. From the 'Make in India' point of view, Dell has three desktop platforms which meet the government of India’s Make in India criteria.

“Along with these three products, the successor products, which we will come up with - Vostro 3710 desktop, Optiplex 3000 and Optiplex 7000 Mini tower - will be ‘Make in India’. We also have one display which is called Dell E2020H which meets the ‘Make in India’ guidelines. And by the certain configuration of processor, memory, hard disk drive, and along with the display, some configurations belong to will be Class I,” added Belgundi.

From the commercial laptop standpoint, Dell started manufacturing Latitude 5420 in India and is evaluating more products that can be a part of the ‘Make in India’ mission.

The new range of commercial laptops launched by the company today includes Latitude 9430 which starts at Rs 1,45,990, Latitude 7430 starting at Rs 94,990, and Latitude 7330 Ultralight beginning at Rs 99,990. Under the Precision series, the 5570 model starts at Rs 1,42,990, Precision 5470 starts at Rs 1,46,990 and Precision 3470 starts at Rs 79,990.

