Facebook may get rid of profile videos, only static profile pictures to remain

Did you know Facebook allowed users to put up their videos as profile pictures? Well, Facebook might get rid of the feature of putting up videos as profile pictures. It isn't one of the most widely used features, as most people are still not aware of something like this. However, Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, shared the screenshot of Facebook notifying users about the discontinuation of the Facebook video profile feature.

Navarra posted a screenshot of the feature and revealed that Facebook is getting rid of the profile videos from February 7. He shared a screenshot of the pop-up that a lot of Facebook users have received. It says, "Profile videos are going away soon. If you don't replace your video with a photo, on February 7 the cover image of your video will become your new profile picture." So, in order to replace your video profile, you will have to tap on the "Update profile picture" option highlighted in blue.

As per the PhoneArena report, Facebook has silently disabled feature set video profile pictures. Several users on Reddit have reported that the option to change a video profile picture does not appear anymore. It is not clear why Facebook has decided to remove the feature. The video profile picture was first introduced in 2015. The feature allowed users to set a 7-second video clip as their profile picture. The feature did not appeal to a lot of users as there were so few people who used videos as their profile pictures.

On a created note, Facebook has now made the Messenger chats end-to-end encrypted. The end-to-end encryption feature was available on WhatsApp previously. This means that your chats on Messenger can only be accessed by the sender and the receiver, not even Facebook can access your chats on Messenger. Facebook will also let you know if anyone takes a screenshot of your message on Messenger in disappearing mode. Apart from that, Meta-owned social media have also rolled out message reactions. Now, users on Messenger can react to messages using emojis.