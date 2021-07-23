Fire Boltt Agni smartwatch launched in India, price starts at Rs 2999

Homegrown wearables brand Fire Boltt has launched yet another smartwatch in the Indian market. The company has launched Fire Boltt Agni with various features and fitness trackers. Fire Boltt had previously launched three smartwatches including the Fire Boltt Beast, Fire Boltt 360, the Talk. The Fire Boltt Agni comes with blood oxygen level tracker, menstrual cycle tracker, heart rate tracker and more.

Talking about the latest Fire Boltt smartwatch, the company's co-founder Arena and Aayushi Kishore said, "While the market is flooded with budget smartwatches offering multiple features, comfort at times tend to take the backseat. However, this is going to change with the arrival of Agni, which is extremely lightweight for wholesome comfort even during extended durations of sporting the smartwatch." They further said that Fire-Boltt Agni would allow the users to have music as well as camera control on their wrists.

Fire Boltt Agni smartwatch: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Agni has been launched in India for Rs 2999. The smartwatch is available in single black colour. Fire-Boltt Agni smartwatches will be exclusively available at Reliance Digital stores and on Reliance Digital online across India.



Fire Boltt Agni smartwatch: Specifications and features

Fire Boltt Agni comes with a full rectangular metal dial. It features a 1.4-inch Full HD touch display with 2.5D curved glass 400 nits peak brightness. The design of the smartwatch is inspired by the Apple Watch, it also has a metal crown button on the right side of the watch. It also comes with silicone detachable straps.

The Agni smartwatch is equipped with an SPO2 monitor to track your blood oxygen levels, a 24x7 heart rate monitor and a tracker to keep a tab on your sleep pattern. Another feature that the watch comes with is a Menstrual Reminder that can help female users in keeping a tab of their monthly cycles.

Fire Boltt Agni can also provide users weather updates on your wrist, you can also set an alarm in the watch. It is IPX7 rated for water and dust resistance. It comes with various sports modes including walking, running, football, cycling, badminton, basketball and skipping and more. In terms of battery, the company claims that it can last for up to 8 days on a single charge. Users will also get an option to choose from up to 200 plus cloud-based watch faces.