Fire Boltt unveils Ninja Pro Max smartwatch in India, price set at Rs 1899

Homegrown wearables brand Fire Boltt has unveiled yet another budget smartwatch. Adding to its Ninja series, the company has launched the Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Max in India. The smartwatch, though launched with an adorable price tag, comes with a host of new features including blood oxygen level tracker, heart rate monitor & blood pressure sensor, sleep tracker among others. Ninja Pro Max is an addition to Fire-Boltt's existing Ninja range of smartwatches, comprising Ninja, Ninja 2 and Ninja 2 Max.

Talking about the new smartwatch, Fire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi and Arnav Kishore said, "All the colour variants of Ninja Pro Max have been chosen diligently to suit different personalities, who like to wear their style on wrist. Besides advanced display technology and elegantly-designed shape, the IP67 waterproof smartwatch comes loaded with as many as 27 built-in sports modes that automatically recognize different activities, extract data to analyze heart rate changes during exercise, and provide dynamic information such as steps, distance, time and calories etc. The data thus sourced is saved to give a more holistic picture of one's fitness level."

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Max: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Max has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1899. The smartwatch will be exclusively available on Flipkart for purchase. It is offered in eight different colors including Black, Yellow, Blue, Champagne Gold, Pink Gold, Red Navy, Rose Gold, and Olive.

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Max: Specifications

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Max features a 1.6-inch full HD display and has a thickness of just 9.5mm. The company claims that it is the sleekest watch in this segment, which comes with a skin-friendly silicone strap. The watch comes with multiple trackers and sports modes, including a blood oxygen level tracker, heart rate monitor & blood pressure tracker, sleep tracker, and has an in-built feature for meditative breathing. The watch is equipped with a large capacity 200mAh battery providing 8 days of normal usage and 30 days of standby time.