Fitbit recalls over 1 million Iconic smartwatch due to potential burn hazard

Fitbit has recalled over 1 million Iconic smartwatches. The smartwatch company announced that it is working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall its Iconic smartwatch. Fitbit had received over 115 reports in the United States of the battery in the watch overheating and 78 reports of burn injuries. Apart from 78 burns reports, Fitbit had also received two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

Fitbit has revealed that it is recalling the smartwatch because the lithium-ion battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

"Customer safety is always Fitbit's top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches," Fitbit said in a statement. Fitbit further said that the reported cases are only 0.01percent of units sold. If figures are anything to go by, FitBit has sold over 1 million Iconic smartwatches in the U.S and about 693,000 were sold internationally.

Users should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. As per the Consumer Product Safety Commission, receiving the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices. FitBit is being sold in stores including Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 to $330. Fitbit stopped producing the Ionic smartwatch in 2020.

Fitbit Iconic was indeed iconic in its true sense. It was the first-ever smartwatch to come with SpO2 sensors. However, the watch did not witness an uptick in sales due to its outlandish design and very few smart features. The battery of the smartwatch was considered one of its best features because it lasted more than a week. Ironically, the battery is now posing a threat to users because of its overheating issues. The Fitbit Ionic smartwatch was launched with a polyurethane band and featured a 4-inch color LCD screen. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue-gray/silver-gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver-gray. The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches.