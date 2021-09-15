Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 start rolling out Noise and Snore detection feature, here is how to enable it

Fitbit has started rolling out the Noise and Snore detection feature that uses the microphone on the device to "sample, measure and collect information about the noise in your environment" once Fitbit detects that its user is asleep. According to an online report, this takes place every few seconds with the smartwatch also recording other people's snoring sounds. Users must, however, have their battery at 40 per cent before going to bed as this capability impacts battery.

If the Fitbit detects a noise that is louder than the baseline noise level, it will try to differentiate between snoring or other sounds, but the device will not be able to distinguish the people who are snoring. This means it will record a snoring sound in one room even if it was not from the wearer of the device.

The Noise and Snore detection feature can be enabled but going to the Sleep page on the Fitbit app. After this, users should go to the Check for Snoring card Fitbit gives more information to the users by clicking on Learn more. Fitbit records sound intensity by analysing the noise level -- by determining how loud or quiet somebody is and by taking into account snoring events that it records if there are snore-specific noises in the room, 9to5 Google reported. Once users have read how the feature will work, it asks for a final checkbox and confirmation.

Users can get access to their information by going to the Sleep section of the Fitbit app with a snore report the next day. Users can also disable the feature by going to Settings in the top right corner and by tapping on the last toggle. Earlier The Verge had reported that the latest version of the Fitbit app has received the update on Google Play Store. It helps users understand and hear the "ambient noise including one's potential snoring" through the device's microphone.

Fitbit is known for equipping its fitness bands with sleep tools like daily Sleep Score, Sleep Stages, and SmartWake alarms. Fitbit in June announced new features for the Fitbit Sense, the Fitbit Versa 3. The new updates will fetch audible responses from Google Assistant. Apart from this, the oxygen saturation or SpO2 will also start appearing on the Today dashboard on-wrist along with other important stats. The update will also bring along changes to the way users set their app faces. This would be rolled out to the premium Fitbit smartwatches that are currently being sold in the market.



