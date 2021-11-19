Flipkart Health+ launched in India: What is the new healthcare service

Flipkart will now have a service to deliver medicines to your doorstep. Starting with the online pharmacy under its new Flipkart Health+ initiative, the e-commerce major will eventually provide its users access to online medical consultation and diagnostics. The effort gems from Flipkart's recent takeover of Sastasundar Marketplace Limited, known publicly as the online pharmacy space SastaSundar.com.

Flipkart has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in the online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, though it did not disclose the size of the deal. Along with this, the company has kickstarted its Flipkart Health+ programme, meant to provide its consumers with access to affordable and convenient healthcare.

SastaSundar.com is a known digital healthcare and pharmacy platform in India. It is supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies and aims to provide access to affordable and quality healthcare to consumers in India. It does so by procuring products from authorized sources and delivering them across the country.

The firm also provides personal counselling through this network, thus delivering comprehensive solutions for a range of healthcare needs. Through Flipkart Health+, the e-commerce major in India will leverage SastaSundar's expertise in the space to provide consumers end-to-end offerings in the health-tech ecosystem.

The new initiative will aim to provide Indian users access to quality and affordable healthcare. For this, it plans to start with e-pharmacy first, meaning Flipkart Health+ will let users purchase pharmaceuticals through its online portal and correspondingly deliver them to the consumers' homes.

Going forward, the company plans to add new healthcare services, including e-diagnostics and e-consultation, over time. Flipkart Health+ will report to Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice President and Flipkart veteran.

The takeover and the new venture can be seen as an initiative by Flipkart to take on rival e-commerce firms in the country, many of which have already entered the online pharmacy space. Amazon India, for instance, launched Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru in August last year. On the other hand, Tata Digital bought online pharmacy 1mg earlier this year in a deal similar to that of Flipkart.

It only makes sense for Flipkart to jump onto the bandwagon as well. With the e-commerce space seeing cut-throat competition in all verticals, e-pharmacies is one of the budding sections that are likely to be commonplace in the country soon.