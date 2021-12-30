Follow these 5 pieces of advice by Elon Musk if you want to be successful in life

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the most successful people in the world. Now if you want to be successful too, you should read the five success mantras shared by Musk himself. During a podcast, Musk was asked to list pieces of advice for young people who want to become successful in life. Musk is one of the most successful entrepreneurs of his generation. He is currently worth more than $242 billion and is counted amongst the three richest men in the world. Musk is ahead of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

In an episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, Musk shared five key pieces of advice for young people in high school or college, who want to be successful in life. The first tip that Musk suggested was that people should be useful. "Do things that are useful to your fellow human beings, to the world. It's hard to be useful — very hard," Musk said. He also said that if someone is living a useful life, it is a life worth living and rightly so.

The second important tip that Musk said was that people should contribute to society. He said people should contribute more than they consume." Try to have a positive net contribution to society. That's something to aim for," he said. Musk was engaged in a few philanthropic causes. In 2010, his company had supplied power to the areas affected by natural disasters. Musk said that he has a lot of respect for people who put in an honest day's work.

The third tip that he gave was that one should not try to be a leader for the sake of it." A lot of the time, the people you want as leaders are the people who don't want to be leaders," he told Fridman.

Musk advised people to read books and ingest information. Musk revealed that as a kid he read a lot of encyclopaedias. "I would encourage people to read a lot of books. Try to ingest as much information as you can, and try to also develop a good general knowledge so you at least have a rough lay of the land of the knowledge landscape," Musk said.

Musk's final piece of advice to kids was that they should talk to others. He said that kids should talk to people from different walks of life and different industries and professions and skills and learn from them.