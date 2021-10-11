Forget PUBG: New State, Krafton may launch PUBG 2 battle royale next year

Krafton's universe of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is already expanding. Its smash-hit PUBG Mobile recently got an Indian version called Battlegrounds Mobile India as a workaround for last year's ban by the Indian government, while its next course will be decided by what the PUBG: New State battle royale will bring. The latter is coming later this year, but Krafton may have another game up its sleeves. There may be a PUBG 2 in the making right now and it may be the sequel to PUBG.

Twitter user PlayerIGN has reported that Krafton Amsterdam is hiring a technical art director and a technical animator for an "unannounced project". People in these two roles will work with the Art Director, Game Director, and Producer at Krafton. The tipster also said it would be a AAA game that will be based on Unreal Engine 5, and according to him, this PUBG sequel "was discussed a few months ago".

Now, this information makes the PUBG universe a bit confusing, especially with PUBG: New State arriving later this year. But to make things a bit clearer, PUBG 2 will be a PC game that will arrive as the sequel to the existing PUBG game. According to a separate report by Alt Char, there is indeed a sequel to PUBG in the making, but it will be a game with an individual storyline. This means that it will not so much rely on the current gameplay of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds games.

Krafton's plan for its next games is not clear right now, but if it is going to be based on Unreal Engine 5, we can expect a host of improvements. Unreal Engine 5 already powers a lot of games, including Fortnite, and these are some of the best-looking games right now. This means that whatever sequel Krafton is planning will have the best graphics so far in its family of games. PUBG 2 will arrive on both PC and consoles sometime in 2022, according to reports.

The tipster also tweeted that a leak coming from Nvidia has pointed out that there is a game called X1 that is under development right now. It is very possible that this X1 game is the same as PUBG 2, and it will take advantage of Nvidia's latest graphics cards. But both Krafton and Nvidia are yet to confirm something like this, so I would suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt right now. The reported launch timelines are far away and there is a high chance plans will change as we move forward.