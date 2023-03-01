Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey launches Twitter rival Bluesky, app available for download in App Store 

Putting an end to all speculation about rejoining Twitter as the CEO, Jack Dorsey has now launched a Twitter alternative. Dorsey, who stepped down from his role as the Twitter CEO in November 2021, was rumoured to return to Twitter following his growing camaraderie with Twitter's new chief Elon Musk on the social media platform. However, looks like they are better off as competitors than allies. Dorsey's Bluesky, which has retained Twitter's blueness, is now available in Apple App Store in the testing phase.

As per TechCrunch, Bluesky, which is the upcoming micro-blogging platform, is available as an invite-only beta on the App Store. The app is likely inching towards a public launch. Bluesky shared a blog in October last year, detailing about the protocol that powers the app.

Bluesky was designed as a new decentralized social media protocol. "Bluesky was created to build a social protocol. In the spring, we released "ADX," the very first iteration of the protocol. Over the summer we improved and simplified ADX's design, and today we're sharing a preview of what's to come," the blog read.

A protocol is primarily a set of rules or standards that govern the way devices or software communicate with each other. In this case, the protocol would define how social media platforms using Bluesky would interact with each other.

"ADX" is the first iteration of the protocol that Bluesky released in the spring. It is likely that this initial version was more complex and less refined than the team had hoped. Therefore, over the summer, they worked to simplify and improve ADX's design.

As per app intelligence firm data.ai, Bluesky app was unveiled on February 17 and has had more than 2000 installs in the testing phase. It is quite similar to Twitter in terms of user interface as well. While Twitter asks "What's happening?", Bluesky asks "What's up?"

Just like Twitter, Bluesky users can block, share and mute accounts. However, users do not have the option of adding people to the list yet. Other than that, users do get "who to follow" suggestions. "Another tab lets you check on your Notifications, including likes, reposts, follows and replies, also much like Twitter. There are no DMs," according to the report.