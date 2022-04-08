Fortnite maker Epic Games and Lego partner to build a metaverse for kids

Yet another major alliance has been announced for a new metaverse, this time for kids. Epic Games, maker of the renowned battle royale game Fortnite, has partnered with the Lego Group to build "an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience" for kids. With this, the firms aim to build a safe space for kids of all ages in order to hone their creator skills and provide play opportunities.

The long-term partnership has been announced in a recent blog by Epic Games. As mentioned by the firm, the new platform, to be built in partnership with The Lego Group, will enable a family-friendly digital experience based on three core principles. These principles focus on building a safe and engaging digital space for kids.

Epic mentions the first of these to be an aim to protect children's "right to play" by prioritising safety on the platform. Other than this, Epic and Lego will also focus on protecting children's privacy as well as providing them and their guardians with the right tools to control their digital experience.

Epic highlights its expertise in building "creative tools and immersive worlds" as the backbone of this new metaverse. We have seen it with Fortnite and other games for now, which provide open access to players from around the globe. Other than this, Epic mentions its acquisition of SuperAwesome in 2020, which is again meant to create online experiences for children under 16.

The Lego Group, on the other hand, does not need any introduction to kids and their parents. The Lego bricks have been a go-to toy for several generations of children now, which still remains its core business. The company is also known for several of its initiatives toward children, including the development of an industry-standard Digital Child Safety Policy with UNICEF.

The expertise powering the idea is evident. The big question then is what kids stand to benefit through such a metaverse. Niels B Christiansen, CEO of The LEGO Group believes that "there is huge potential" for kids to develop life-long skills like creativity, collaboration and communication through such digital experiences. The companies will then focus on enabling the same in a safe environment through the new metaverse.

The companies have not shared any specifics on the idea just yet. Nor do we have any hints on its launch timeline. As and when the metaverse is launched, it is sure to mark an important milestone in the development of metaverse and its applications.