Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

Free Fire by Garena has all of a sudden been removed from the App Store and Play Store in India. The sudden disappearance of the game on both the iOS and Android platforms has raised a few questions among the gaming community.

The app is unavailable for download since February 12. Garena has not revealed any specific reason for the removal of the app from the Google Play Store and Apple App store yet.

The developer of the immensely popular battle royale game is expected to issue an official statement soon. Currently, only Free Fire Max is available for download on the Google Play store. While none of the games including Free Fire and Free Fire Max are listed on the Apple App store

The recent issues have left the fans of the popular online game nervous, and now, several rumours are circulating in the community, alleging that these games have been banned in India. However, we would like to remind users that these are mere rumours and there has not been confirmation about the same from Garena or the Government of India. It is recommended that users do not accept any claims and instead wait for an official statement from the developers.

Although the Free Fire app is unavailable for download in India currently, players who have the game installed on their device can access it. The game is working fine for such players.

Some reports suggest that this is more of a technical glitch after the latest update. To recall, in 2020 following the deadly Galwan clashes between Indian and Chinese forces, the Indian government banned hundreds of Chinese apps including the very popular PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Neither Garena nor any of Free Fire India's official social media accounts have made a public comment on the situation at the time of writing. Free Fire's Facebook account acknowledged the login issues in a post and said they were being investigated.

Free Fire gained immense popularity in India mostly after the PUBG Mobile game was banned under Section 69A of the IT Act.