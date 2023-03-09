Galaxy M14 spotted on official Samsung India website, could launch soon

It seems that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M14 5G in India as the smartphone has been listed on the company's official website. The budget device is already available in Europe and the model number of the Samsung Galaxy M14 has been spotted on the site. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch of this 5G phone. But, since the handset has made an appearance on Samsung's site, the launch event might not be too far.

It is unknown whether the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy M14 with the same specifications. We could expect more or less the same features because Samsung has rarely done anything like this. Here is everything we know about this Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy M14: Specifications, features

In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy M14 comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display, which operates at Full HD+ resolution. The screen refreshes at 90Hz. The device is backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has also given the option to extend the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card. It ships with Android 13 out of the box.

As for photography, it features a triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF. It is paired with two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth shots. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel selfie camera. One will be able to record videos up to 1080p resolution.

Under the hood, there is a 6,000mAh battery. The company has provided support for only 25W fast charging tech, which is better than 15W tech that Samsung offers with its budget smartphones. However, the brand doesn't bundle a charger in the retail box. The device is being sold in Silver, Blue, and Dark Blue colour options.

It is important to note that these specifications are not the official specifications for the Indian market. The above-mentioned details are of the European model. If Samsung launches the Galaxy M14 in India, then it is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 segment. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling for Rs 11,130 via Flipkart.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6,000mAh battery, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.6-inch display and more. If Samsung is planning to launch the successor to this device in India, then we should hear about it in the coming days or weeks.