Garmin Fenix 7 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 67,990

Garmin has unveiled a new premium smartwatch series in India. The Fenix 7 series includes the Fenix 7, the Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar and Epix. The smartwatches come with an array of features including enhanced solar cell efficiency and longer battery life. The new Garmin series also features the first smartwatch in the industry that comes with a built-in flashlight.

Talking about the new Garmin series, Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, "At Garmin, we have always been committed to technological innovations and come up with exceptional products for our outdoor adventurers. The Fnix 7 Series and epix are an amalgamation of premium and style, specially designed for those who love to venture into the unexplored. The smartwatches are also equipped with multiple outdoor and fitness features that will provide the users with valuable insights. We thrive on engineering products that will prove beneficial to our customers and have every minute detail at the ease of their wrist. Also, the Fenix 7 Solar charging lens provides hassle-free use of the watch for the longest time of period."

Garmin 7 series: Price and availability

Garmin has launched five new smartwatches under the Garmin 7 series including the Fenix 7, the Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar and epix. The Fenix is priced at Rs 67,990 and it is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Garmin brand stores and other shopping sites. The Fenix 7 Solar is priced at Rs 82,990, the Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is priced at Rs 93,990, the Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is priced at Rs 98990 onwards and the epix watch is priced at Rs 89,990. The smartwatches are available in stores including Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq,Tata Luxury, Helios and Just In Time, Decathlon, Anubhava store, Bangalore, Garmin Brand Stores.

Garmin 7 series: Specifications

The Garmin 7 series is tailor-made for adventure freaks. It has a rugged exterior and features that would be extremely useful for trekkers and other adventure freaks. The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt flashlight. The smartwatch supports four levels of brightness along with a red strobe light that displays an SOS signal when activated in critical situations. The watches are also wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, and anti-reflective high standard power sapphire as well as patented solar panels. The Fenix smartwatches offer a minimum battery life of up to 24 days in Ultra trac mode and up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. The watch features more than 40 advanced built-in outdoor and indoor sports modes suitable for mountaineering, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing, and more.