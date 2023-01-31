Google Chrome adds fingerprint to make Incognito more secure, here is how to use it

Cyber crimes have seen a relative increase in the past few years. From data theft to ransom attacks, online space is becoming vulnerable to various security threats. With this, approaches to protect and curb online risks have become a priority for all tech companies. Google, which developed the cross-platform web browser Chrome, is constantly working on privacy settings and security features to offer users a safer online experience. Keeping in mind its "privacy by design" approach, Google has recently released a new feature for Incognito mode on Chrome which will offer users more privacy and safety.

In its recent blog post celebrating Data privacy day Google announced that it is adding the biometric lock for Chrome's Incognito tab for Android. The feature has been in development since last year and is already available for iOS users. But now it is being rolled out for Android users too.

Let's take a look at how the fingerprint lock for Incognito tabs in Chrome works and how to enable it in Android and iOS devices.

What is fingerprint lock for Incognito tabs in Chrome

The new fingerprint lock for Incognito tabs in Chrome adds an extra layer of security for private browsing. By enabling this feature, users will need to use their fingerprints to unlock the tabs when reopening the browser after minimising or closing it.

"You can require biometric authentication when you resume an Incognito session that was interrupted. This is available to all Chrome users on iOS and currently rolling out to Android users," said Google in its blog post.

How to get fingerprint lock for Chrome

As mentioned earlier, the fingerprint lock for Incognito tabs feature is now available for both iOS and Android. To get this feature in Android, make sure you are using the updated version of Chrome.

To update the app, Go to Google Play Store> Google Chrome and run update.

How to set fingerprint lock on Incognito tabs

Once your Chrome is updated, here's how you can enable the fingerprint lock on Incognito tabs in Chrome.

- Open the Chrome app on your Android device.

- Tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner to access the settings menu.

- Select "Privacy & Security."

- Toggle on the "Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome" option.

- All incognito tabs will now be locked with your registered fingerprint.

Notably, Google Chrome will use the fingerprint data that is registered on your smartphone. So you don't have to re-register your fingerprint on Chrome for this feature.

But wait, there is more. Google is taking online privacy and safety as a priority and has more features to help users to get a safer online experience. Let's take a detailed look at the other safety features available in Chrome.

Google Chrome Privacy Guide

The Google Chrome Privacy Guide includes a step-by-step guide to key privacy and security controls available in Chrome.

Safety check in Chrome

Google highly recommends its users to regularly run Chrome's safety check on desktop and mobile devices. The Safety Check will send alerts whenever it detects compromised passwords or harmful extensions. Additionally, it also reminds users to install the new available updates.

Google is also rolling out more personalised recommendations and reminders about what a user has previously shared with websites and give them control over whether they want to revoke permissions and protect privacy.

Clear browsing data

Users can delete Chrome browsing data including history, cookies and cache, from a specific time or all together. Further Google Chrome also allows more control by allowing the deletion of individual items, from pages, visited to autofill entries.

You can clear browsing data by accessing the shortcut by typing, "clear browsing data" in the Chrome address bar.

Google Password Manager

Further Google Chrome's Password Manager allows users to create, remember and autofill passwords on a computer or phone. The feature is built directly into Chrome and can be synced on multiple devices.