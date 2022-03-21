Google Chrome users at high risk, must immediately update the browser: CERT-In

Last week, the IT Ministry's Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued an urgent security warning for Mozilla Firefox users in the country. The latest warning is for Google Chrome users out there. CERT-In wants users who are using the Chrome version prior to 99.0.4844.74 to immediately update their browser to the latest version.

The CERT-In has warned Chrome users of multiple vulnerabilities, "which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system". Explaining how the security threats exist in Google Chrome, the cyber community said that it is due to "Use after free in Blink Layout, Extensions, Safe Browsing, Splitscreen, ANGLE, New Tab Page, Browser UI and Heap buffer overflow on GPU".

CERT-In said that exploitation of these vulnerabilities can allow "a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system". The US-based tech giant hasn't revealed any details about the vulnerability yet.

How to update the Google Chrome browser

Chrome users who are using the version prior to 99.0.4844.74 should update their browser immediately. Follow the steps mentioned below to upgrade your Google Chrome browser to the latest version:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your system.

Step 2: Head over to the top-right corner of your screen and click on 'More' option.

Step 3: Then click on 'Help' option. And then 'About Chrome'.

Step 4: You will then need to click on Update Google Chrome. Notably, if you can't find the option, you are already using the latest version.

Step 5: Lastly, click on 'Relaunch' option.

Update Mozilla Firefox browser

To recall, the security agency recently issued a high-level warning for users who use Mozilla Firefox. CERT-In said that these vulnerabilities could be used by hackers to not only bypass security restrictions but also conduct spoofing attacks, execute arbitrary code, and obtain sensitive details without users' consent.

Image: Mozilla Firefox

The agency added that all Mozilla Firefox versions before the latest Firefox 98 update are impacted by these vulnerabilities. In addition, Mozilla Firefox ESR versions before 91.7 and Mozilla Firefox Thunderbird versions prior to 91.7 are also facing similar security vulnerabilities.

CERT-In urged affected users to immediately upgrade their Mozilla Firefox version to Firefox 98, Firefox ESR 91.7and Thunderbird 91.7. Here's how you can update your Firefox browser:

--Click the menu button on the right side of the Firefox toolbar.

--Click on the Help option.

--Select the About Firefox option.

--If an update is available, the browser will automatically download it. If your browser is running the latest version, it will inform you about the same.

--Once the update is installed, restart the browser.