Google delays paying year-end bonus checks to employees

Google has delayed paying year-end bonus checks to employees this year. This is quite unusual for the Google employees as the company usually rolls out complete bonus in January every year. However, this time, Google plans to give full-time employees 80 per cent of their bonus checks this month and the remaining 20 per cent in March or April, the documents accessed by CNBC reveal. Google had communicated the same to the employees in May 2022,.

As per CNBC report, Google gave its employees extra money in January, which they called an "advance." This extra payment was a one-time change, and it was given because Google is making changes to the way it evaluates its employees and the timing of when bonuses are given out in the future. Essentially, the company is making changes to its internal systems and processes and this extra money is a way to help employees during this transition period. "After 2023, full bonuses will be paid in March," the company said in the memo.

Reacting to the reports, a Google spokesperson told CNBC that the employees were not oblivious to Google's plans. "This one-time 80 per cent bonus advance was extensively communicated to employees in May 2022 and in subsequent communications since, as part of the transition to our new performance management timeline."

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, is trying to cut down on expenses without having to lay off a lot of employees. Unlike other big technology companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon, Google's parent company, Alphabet, has not had to lay off many workers. Instead, they have been cutting back on certain products and groups that are not doing well. Recently, one of Alphabet's companies, Verily, which works in health sciences, announced that it will be cutting its number of employees by 15 per cent, which means about 240 people will lose their jobs. Additionally, the company has also reduced the number of employees working in its robotics unit called Intrinsic.

Google has reportedly been planning to change the way it evaluates the performance of its employees. The new system is designed in such a way that more employees will be rated lower. Some employees are worried that this could be used as a way for the company to reduce its workforce without having to lay off workers. Additionally, Google has also shut its gaming business, Stadia.