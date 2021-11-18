Google for India: Google Pay to get Hinglish language option, Bill Spill feature coming soon

Google has announced major upgrades related to the Google Payments app. Google Pay will now get an Hinglish option. It will be the first app at Google to have the Hinglish option. With this new feature, it would be easier for people to use Google Pay. Majority of Indians are more comfortable in communication in Hinglish over English. The feature would let users from all walks of life easily make payments using the Google Pay.



Google announced at the event that in the previous year company had launched Groups on Google Pay. However, now the search giant will be adding a new feature to make Groups even more useful with the new Bill Split. As the name suggests, the Bill Split feature would allow a group of people at a restaurant to split the bill. The users can pay their share simply by turning the bill split mode on.