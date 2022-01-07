Google is rolling out Chrome OS 97 update, here's everything you need to know

Google has started rolling out the stable Chrome OS 97 update. It brings a few new features that will improve the experience of Chrome OS 97. It has been released just a week after Google pushed Chrome 97 update for desktops, Android, and iOS. Google has announced the rollout of Chrome OS 97.0.4692.77 on its stable channel.

According to 9to5Google, the update adds an improved version of the Gallery app. One will now be able to natively play their favourite songs, unlike the previous version that only opened a dedicated client for playing music. You do get the option to completely hide this window. The update adds a fullscreen window and even shows a list of songs under "Now playing" menu.

One also gets to rewind or skip songs by 10 seconds. So, users will now get a more convenient experience. There are also shortcuts for changing the speed of the track. In addition to this, the music player now also displays a bigger album art in comparison to what you used to see on the dedicated client.

Apart from this, the update also lets users simultaneously view multiple images on the Gallery app, a basic feature which was not available in the previous version. As per the cited source, users also get features like zoom and edit for different images. The latest Chrome OS 97 update also improves one accessibility feature. There is a fullscreen magnifier, which can be used to move the screen continuously with your mouse.

Besides, you also have the option to shift the window by touching the cursor to the edge of your screen. Those who haven't received the new Chrome OS update yet should get it in the coming days. Interested Chromebook users can also check for the Chrome OS 97 update manually by heading to the Settings section > About Chrome OS > Check for updates.

Just a few weeks back, Google also announced that features like quick setup using an Android phone and Fast Pair will be coming to Chrome OS. The update will be coming to devices later this year.