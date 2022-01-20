Google launches Android games on Windows 11 PCs, but not for everyone yet

Google is finally bringing Android games to Windows PCs. The Google Play Games app is now available in beta to Windows 11 users in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, who can now play games such as Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival, and Three Kingdoms Tactics. The release of Google's standalone app for Windows 11 PCs is limited right now, which means not everyone has access to it. However, Google has plans to widen the rollout of its Android games on Microsoft's Windows 11 PCs.

Android on Windows PCs became mainstream with the release of Windows 11 last year when Microsoft announced that its latest PC operating system would come with Amazon Appstore. While Windows has supported Android apps and games for a long time, it was only through emulators such as BlueStacks. Windows 11 opened the way for native support, which Google now seems to be milking to spread its ecosystem and apps to PC users. And, at the same time, it wants to show Amazon its dominance in the Android market.

Google said its new Play Games app for Windows 11 will bring "seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC," meaning you will be able to sync your progress in the game no matter if you are using an Android device, a Chromebook, or a Windows 11 device.

"Players can easily browse, download, and play their favourite mobile games on their PCs while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs," Arjun Dayal, group product manager for Google Play Games said in a statement. "No more losing your progress or achievements when switching between devices; it just works with your Google Play Games profile!"

The Google Play Games app is available in beta right now and you need to sign up to access the service. While the list of games seems short right now, Google is working to bring more games. To accelerate the development of Android games for Windows, Google has also launched a developer website full of all information required for such apps. The website is also expected to finally explain what technology Google is using to make Android games run natively on Windows. Although we have an idea because Amazon Appstore is already available on Windows 11. Microsoft has built an underlying Windows Subsystem for Android, which the company said is capable of running Android.