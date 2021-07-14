Google Maps rolls out real-time bus information for Delhi commuters, here is how it works

Google Maps will now start showing real-time bus information for ease of Delhi commuters. Google notes that public transport can sometimes be erratic and having access to information allows commuters to better plan their departure and can prove useful in easing the stress of commuting. Google has teamed up with Delhi Transport Ministry, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, and Lepton Software to add real-time information about bus arrival times for Delhi on Google Maps, making it easier for people to plan their trips.

Google notes that Delhi commuters travelling between the Azadpur terminal and Punjabi Bagh Terminal can get information about which bus to catch and will be able to see when the next bus is actually arriving at a stop. Users will also get an estimation of how long their trip is going to take, and if their bus is delayed. Google Transit will automatically update the times in line with the new conditions. Arrival times based on real-time information available are marked in green or red on Google Maps.



Delhi residents that need directions using public transport can follow these simple steps to get more information on their buses.

-- Open the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS device.

-- (1) Enter your destination and tap the 'Go' icon or (2) Tap the 'Go' icon and enter the 'Source' and 'Destination' locations. If it's not already selected, tap the 'transit' icon (the little tram) to view times, bus numbers, routes, and real-time arrival information highlighted in green or red.

-- Tapping a recommended route lets you view more information on the route's stops.

-- Tap the bus stop to see a listing of all arriving buses, where relevant real-time info is depicted by the green or red beacon.

Users can also access real-time bus information by searching for a particular bus stop, by tapping its name and its listed bus numbers. You will then see a listing of all buses arriving, with the location-enabled buses displaying their real-time ETA. This feature is also available in Hindi, so users can navigate the trip in their preferred language. They can change the language in Google Maps settings or within the device language settings.



Ramesh Nagarajan, Director Product Management, Google said, "We're glad to work with the Delhi Transport Ministry is launching real-time transit information for Delhi's Cluster bus service on Google Maps. We are constantly exploring ways to make the Google Maps experience more useful, and we hope the people of Delhi will benefit from having access to this information in making smart commuting choices especially in these times. Delhi has been a front runner in launching an open data portal, which has been the driving force behind today's launch. We would also like to thank DIMTS, and IIIT Delhi for their partnership in this integration, and we hope their efforts in this direction will inspire many other cities in India and internationally to follow suit."

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "With today's partnership with Google Maps, Delhi joins the league of global cities that seamlessly provides real-time information of public transport so that people are able to plan their journeys to the minute. I hope this collaboration will encourage several other transit apps to tap into the open data portal of the Transport department and create innovative solutions to make Delhi's public transport system the default choice for everyone."



