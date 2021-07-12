Google Meet rolls out new animated AR effects, colour filters for Android and iPhone users

Google Meet, the video conferencing platform has announced new features for personal Gmail account users accessing the platform through Android and iOS. Google on Twitter noted that the new features are available through the sparkle icon on the bottom right of the video during a call. When users press the icon, they can access various filters and effects through the carousel of different effects which will appear on the bottom of the screen.

"Add cats, astronauts, jellyfish and more to your Meet calls. New filters, masks and effects are now available for Meet on Android and iOS," Google noted in a tweet.

Add cats, astronauts, jellyfish and more to your Meet calls. New filters, masks and effects are now available for Meet on Android and iOS. Try it today https://t.co/DDSvWFxDG8 pic.twitter.com/hylhsCcUuj — Google (@Google) July 7, 2021

These options are available for personal Gmail account users while Workspace users can access limited tools like blurring and adding virtual backgrounds during their video call. The latest development shows that Google Meet is expanding more consumers with personal accounts for informal conversations in contrast to only giving features for formal conversations focussed towards business and enterprise users earlier.

The new filters introduced by Google Meet are very similar to Google's video chat service Google Duo. Earlier reports have stated that Google Meet will eventually replace Google Duo which will eventually phase out. Google Duo is aimed at regular customers whereas Google Meet is aimed at enterprise customers for video conferencing.

Last year, 9to5 Google had quoted Javier Soltero, Head of GSuite who had said that it does not make sense for Duo and Meet to coexist. The report had noted that Google Meet would bring Duo's features like end-to-end encryption, contacting users for a video via the phone number, and 3D effects. It now seems like Google has begun the initial work of bringing over Duo's features.

Earlier this month, Google Meet introduced a new user interface (UI) and started rolling out new tools so users can get a better call quality experience. Google Meet for web will show suggestions in the form of gentle notifications that will appear as a bubble and red dot over the More Options button next to End Call in the revamped bottom bar. Google Meet is also starting to roll out Smart Canvas or the ability to present from Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly to Google Meet. This will save on the user's time who is giving a presentation as they will directly be able to present their content to a Google Meet call on the web directly from the Doc, Sheet, or Slide.