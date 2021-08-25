Google Meet will now help users identify if their device is causing an echo

Google Meet will now help users identify when their device is causing an echo. Google notes that most of the time, Meet will intelligently control the audio to remove the echo, which is caused when a system feeds back audio into a call. For times when users still experience an echo, Google Meet will notify users if their device is causing an echo. Users can fix their settings by clicking on the notification which will direct them to the Help Center. Google will give suggestions to users like "use headphones", "lower your speaker volume,", and "mute yourself when not speaking."

"Until now, it has been difficult for you to know when your device is causing an echo. Now, we will notify you when we detect a notable echo from your system which may be heard by other call participants with a red dot on the more options button, along with a text notification," Google noted in a blog post. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers and G Suite basic and business customers and will be switched on by default.

Last month, Google launched a new standalone web app for Google Meet. The web app also known as Progressive Web Application has all the features of the Google Meet app, but this is only for the web. Users will no longer have to type out the URL or go to Gmail to start a meeting on Google Meet, they can simply download the app on their laptop, computer, or MacBook and use it.

Google Meet has also added the functionality wherein it will let users add up to 25 co-hosts per meeting. This means that users can host the meeting with up to 25 people. The meeting hosts can control the meeting, mute participants, and also remove unwanted intruders from the meeting and similar controls will be extended to the co-hosts. Google has released this feature for all Google Meet users on desktop and mobile.

Google Meet recently introduced new tools so users can get a better call quality experience. Google Meet now shows suggestions in the form of gentle notifications that will appear as a bubble and red dot over the More Options button next to End Call in the revamped bottom bar.

Google Meet will also give users personalised suggestions and recommendations on how to improve the quality of their calls. This will revolve around battery level, bandwidth, and network connection, and presentation status. Google Meet has also started rolling out Smart Canvas or the ability to present from Docs, Sheets, and Slides directly to Google Meet. This will save on the user's time who are giving a presentation as they will directly be able to present their content to a Google Meet call on the web directly from the Doc, Sheet, or Slide.



