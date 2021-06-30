Google Messages will automatically delete OTP messages after 24 hours

Google's own messaging app Messages has received new features in India. The features include the automatic sorting of messages into categories, while the other one auto-deletes One Time Passwords of OTPs after twenty-four hours. Google has rolled out these features to make it easier for users to focus on more important messages. Users on a daily basis receive tons of messages, from friends and family and businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations and more, which often fills the message box and the important messages get unnoticed.

Announcing the features, Google said in a blog, "We've heard from many users in India that they receive a lot of different types of messages, from friends and family and businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations and more. With so many incoming texts vying for your attention, it can be difficult to separate the important ones from everything else. To help you easily manage your messages, today we have two new updates to the Messages app to share."

Auto-deletion of OTPs

Google has rolled out a very important update that would help users to keep their inbox clutter-free. The company is now providing an option to users to automatically delete their one-time passwords (OTPs) 24-hours after they are received. This feature would help you from deleting useless messages manually. An OTP expires after say 2 to 3 minutes but Google Messages will delete these messages after 24 hours. So even if you are thinking that you will lose out on important messages if you enable this feature, it won't happen. To enable the auto-deletion feature, just tap continue when you see the suggestion prompt to confirm your selection.

Messages sorted into categories

Google will now sort your messages into categories. Every day we receive messages of different kinds, some are personal while some are mostly promotional. Google has added tabs including Personal, Transactions, OTPs and more. The personal messages would be under the Personal tab, the messages about your transactions would appear under the Transactions tab. This would make it easier for users to check messages as per the categories. They will also get to focus on the more important one.

Google has said that it would start rolling out the features in the coming weeks in English on Android phones in India running Android 8 and newer. Users should update to the latest version of the Google Messages app to get the new features.