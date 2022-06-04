Google Pixel 6 available on Amazon for Rs 44,444: Should you buy it?

Google is yet to formally launch the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro in India, but that does not mean that you cannot buy them. That is because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which were launched last year, are being sold on the Amazon India website. So, if you want to lay your hands on the Pixel 6, you will not have to wait for Google to launch it formally. Moreover, you need to remember that Google will not offer post-sale services for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro because the phones have been not been launched officially.

The Google Pixel 6 is being sold at Rs 44,444 on Amazon for the 8GB+128GB storage variant, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro is being sold at Rs 71,700 on Amazon for the 12GB and 128GB storage. The 12GB and 256GB are being sold at Rs 99,650. The phones are available in two color options, including Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black.

In the US, the Pixel 6 was introduced at a starting price of $599 (Rs 45,000 roughly) for the 8GB and 128GB storage variant. There is also a 256GB variant with 8GB RAM and that costs $699 (Rs 52,500 roughly).The Pixel 6 Pro sells in three storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. The 128GB variant is priced at $899 (Rs 67,500 roughly), the 256GB variant costs $999 (Rs 75,000 roughly) and the 512GB variant comes in at $1099 (Rs 82,500 roughly).

So, considering the phones cost more or less the same in India and the US, you can go ahead and buy Google's flagship phones. However, after-sales services are very important, which you won't get if you buy the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro because Google has not formally launched them in India. And these are flagship devices, so you wouldn't want to risk them with a third party vendor.

So if you really want a Pixel device, you should wait for the Pixel 6a, which Google has said will be launched in India soon. The smartphone is expected to hit the Indian markets by the end of July. Google has announced that Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order in the US and Japan from July 21.