Google Pixel 6a may feature same design as Google Pixel 6, leaked retail box reveals

Google is speculated to launch the Google Pixel 6a in the Google I/O, which is expected to take place in May this year. Ahead of the launch, the image of the retail box of the Pixel 6a went viral on the internet. This also confirms that the phone is now all set to launch and it will feature a design similar to the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a is expected to be a successor to the Google Pixel 5a, which was unveiled last year.

The image of Pixel 6a's retail box has been shared by an unverified site called Techxine. Although there is nothing that can confirm whether the image that has been leaked is of the Pixel 6a, it does look quite believable. The design language is identical to the flagship phones, including Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, that Google currently sells on the market. The phone features a camera strip at the rear, like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Two camera sensors can be spotted on the strip. The rear panel appears like it has a glossy finish, but considering it comes from Google's affordable line-up, the tech giant may go with a glossy plastic panel instead of a glass finish. Previous reports had also revealed that the Pixel 6a may feature an all-plastic design.

The volume buttons along with the power button are spotted on the right side of the smartphone. In terms of design, the Pixel 6a brings massive upgrades over the Google Pixel 5a. Google had resorted to a fairly basic design in its previous affordable phones, including the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a, but if the rumors are anything to go by, the Google Pixel 6a will ditch the basic design and flaunt the same design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. So, those of you who were absolutely swayed by the design language of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but could not get it because of its high price tag, you might love the Pixel 6a.

Previously, a report had stated that the Pixel 6a, which is set for a launch this year in May, would not arrive before July due to a chip shortage. Along with the Pixel 6a, Google was also rumored to be working on the Pixel Watch, which is expected to be launched around the same time. Noted tipster Jon Prosser had predicted that the phone and watch would be launched later than expected. "I have heard that Google has delayed the pixel 6a until late July. (chip shortage) pixel watch is still May 26th, but the source believes it could soon be pushed as well," he wrote.