Google Santa Tracker For Christmas 2021 is Live now: Play games, learn to code in Santa village and more

Google is celebrating the Christmas spirit with a new microsite dedicated to Santa and all things Christmas. The tech major has made its Santa Tracker website live and users can visit the same to play a host of games, watch videos and do a lot more to get that Christmas vibe flowing already.

Note that the Santa Tracker website is not new and in fact, has been an annual Christmas-themed effort by Google since 2004. The website showcases a host of games and other activities, all depicting one or the other aspects of Christmas and as Christmas 2021 nears, the website has been made live at just about the right time this year.

So, what is new this time? For starters, there is a range of mini-games that you can play on the Christmas-themed website by Google. Some of these are named Santa Selfie, Elf Maker, Ollie under the sea, Elf Ski, Gumball Tilt, Present Bounce, Snowball Storm, Penguin Dash and more.

Other than this, the Google Santa Tracker promises ways for the entire family to enjoy, with fun activities lined up for people of all ages. Some games have been designed for teaching coding to young ones. Examples include games like Code Lab and Code Boogie. Then there are puzzles and quizzes that depict how Christmas is celebrated in different parts of the world.

To promote creativity, some of the games allow players to create their own stuff, be it a painting or a 3D model made of snow. These games include Santa's Canvas, Snowbox, Elf Maker and more. Other than games, Santa Tracker also contains several animated videos of storylines based within the Santa village. Some of these are Ollie under the sea, Elf Car, A Day at the Museum and more.

In addition, Google has also put-up new experiences with its Google Assistant that will let users hear News straight from the North Pole, or listen to Santa jokes. Similar experiences have also been enabled across Google services like Google Search and Google Tenor.

Though the main purpose of the Santa Tracker website, as the name suggests, is to track the movement of Santa as he travels through the world delivering gifts to children. For this, the whole of Santa village on Google will transform into a tracking experience on December 24. It will then let users follow Santa and his reindeer as they "deliver presents to kids around the world."

Users can access all these experiences simply by searching for Santa Tracker on Google or visiting santatracker.google.