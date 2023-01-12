Google's sister company Verily lays off 15 per cent staff, top exec quits

Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet, which also has Google and YouTube under its umbrella, has laid off 15 per cent of the workforce in a restructuring move. As per numerous posts on the job platform LinkedIn and reported by CNBC, the company has laid off roughly 240 employees. Verily specialises in health sciences, and it is the first known Alphabet-owned company to mass lay off employees amid worsening macroeconomic conditions.One of Verily's top executives has also left the company. Its sister brand Google is expected to lay off employees, though the company has not announced any such plans yet. Since October 2022, many tech giants such as Meta (formerly Facebook), Twitter, Amazon, and Salesforce have laid off thousands of staff.

CNBC highlights that impacted employees received an email from Verily CEO Stephen Gillett on Wednesday. His email reportedly instructed workers to work from home for the remainder of the week as its physical offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The email reads, "Those who are in the office today can return home now."

Moreover, the report citing the email points out that the cuts reflect "discontinued programmes and team 'redundancy.' The company is also making several executive changes. Verily's president of devices businesses, Jordi Parramon, who has been a part of the company since its early days, has quit the company.

The report highlights that impacted employees will receive a Verily and personal emails entitled "Important Update Regarding Your Role." Those who still have jobs will receive an email titled "Your Role at Verily." Additionally, employees working outside the US will receive the mail by the end of this week.

The email reads, "As we move into Verily's next chapter, we are doubling down on our purpose, with the goal to ultimately be operating in all areas of precision health."

Notably, Verily, along with its sister brand Google, worked on tools to aid users during the peak COVID-19 pandemic. The company is a part of Alphabet's "other bets" division, which also includes Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Waymo, and X.

Meanwhile, several employees have taken to LinkedIn to announce their departure. Trisha Das, who was a User Experience Researcher at Verily, writes, "I just received the sad news today that I got laid off from Verily... This past year at Verily truly felt like my dream job, I was working on healthcare UX, perusing health equity projects and collaborating with really cool people. I hope I can continue to work on health equity and other social justice projects."

Another impacted worker, Hanaa Zeid, who worked as a technical programme manager, said that she worked at the company for six years and is now looking for Sr Technical Program Management roles.

