GoPro Hero 10 Black with new GP2 sensor and 5.3k video support launched at Rs 54,500

GoPro on Thursday evening launched its new generation action camera GoPro Hero 10 Black. The camera was announced with a short YouTube video and comes with a number of upgrades on last year's GoPro Hero 9 Black. The most notable features include a new GP2 sensor and the ability to record videos in 5.3k resolution at 60 frames per second. The camera is also capable of taking photos at 23-megapixels. GoPro also claims to have improved the low light performance on the latest camera.

GoPro Hero 10 Black price in India has been set at Rs 54,500. It will be available internationally starting today on GoPro.com and will be available in India at select retail partners from early November. The action camera will sell in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores.

The GoPro Hero Black sits right at top among company's offerings in the country. GoPro's dual-lens, 360 degree MAX camera is priced at Rs 53,000, last year's Hero 9 Black sells at 43,000 and Hero 8 Black now costs Rs 31,000.

GoPro Hero 10 Black features

The new GoPro camera comes with a GP2 Processor. It ensures higher resolution 23 megapixel photos, improved low-light performance and a significantly snappier user interface. The camera can shoot 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at an incredible 240 frames per second. The new processor also enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation for steadier shots. GoPro claims that the action camera can give you better shake-free videos than before.

GoPro has also improved the low light performance on the Hero Black 9. It also features Local Tone Mapping (LTM) and 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR). Other features include two way transfer - wireless offload and new wired transfer to your phone. There is also voice control with 13 commands in 11 languages and 6 accents.

The camera features three microphones with wind noise reduction. It offers few custom presents and is compatible with media mod, display mod, light mod and max lens mod. The support for last will be added in through a software update later.

Lastly, you get a removable 1720mAh battery.