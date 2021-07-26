GoPro Hero 9 Black is available with massive discount of Rs 12,000, is it worth buying?

Yes, by now, you certainly know that the Amazon Prime Day sale is live. It is a two-day sale especially hosted for prime members. We have spotted the best deals throughout the day across different categories. For instance, iPhone 12 is down to the lowest price at Rs 11,901 discount, Sennheiser announces up to 60 per cent discount, Sony offers great discounts on its speakers and sound bars, Apple Watch SE sells for Rs 24,900, and so many more.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 rightly attracts the attention of camera users as well. You can find top deals on cameras like Canon EOS R, Sony ZV-1, GoPro Hero 9 and more here. Saying it again that the e-commerce giant brings about a massive discount of Rs 12,000 on last year's launched GoPro Hero 9 Black. This is one of the blockbuster deals for all users who record adventure clips, and why do we say that? Let's find out in this article.

GoPro Hero 9 Black comes at a discount of Rs 12,000

Launched in September, 2020, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is an action camera for shooting adventure video clips. One of the major upgrades to the camera, in comparison to its predecessors, is dual screens. The additional front-facing LCD display is coloured and meant for content creators to shoot with ease. The camera is waterproof up to 33ft for capturing water activities and sports as well.

The original price of the tiny action camera, which is capable of shooting 5K videos, is Rs 49,500. However, everyone who was eyeing this camera but couldn't get their hands on the product because of the price, can now grab it for less. With Rs 12,000 off on the camera, users can buy it for Rs 37,490 via Amazon India.

The company is also giving a discount on a Special Bundle pack where you get the camera along with a 3-way grip included in the box. This Special Bundle, originally priced at Rs 55,300, is available for Rs 39,990.

Should you buy GoPro Hero 9 Black at Rs 37,490?

If you are looking for the latest and the greatest action camera, then there is no reason for missing out on such a great deal. You should go ahead with GoPro Hero 9 Black available at Rs 37,490. It is worth your money for all the hardware it comes with, which includes dual display, Hypersmooth 3.0 which brings a lot of stabilization while recording adventure clips, and also, the Scheduled Capture feature to record any particular time-specific frame.

But if you want any action camera to begin with, then we suggest considering older GoPros such as GoPro Hero 8 Black. It was originally priced at Rs 36,500 but at the sale, users can grab it for Rs 27,990. You will be able to save even more money with Hero 8 Black, but this camera comes with certain limitations as well. The biggest problem is the non-removable lens. If you think you can workaround it, then go ahead. Otherwise, the safest bet would be GoPro Hero 9 Black only.