GoPro Hero11 Black with 5.3k video recording and larger sensor launched, price starts at Rs 41,500

GoPro has announced the launch of the new GoPro Hero11 Black series that includes three camera models - Hero11 Black, Hero11 Black Creator Edition and Hero11 Black Mini. All three cameras now feature larger sensors to deliver more resolution and video stabilisation than any Hero camera. Each of the new editions is designed for a specific set of customers, though the differences aren't substantial. As expected, the Creator Edition gets some additional features, while the Mini model is designed for a wider customer base.

GoPro Hero11 Black, GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition and GoPro Hero11 Black Mini prices in India

The GoPro Hero11 Black comes with a price tag of Rs 51,500, and it is available starting today. The Creator Edition will be available starting mid-October for Rs 71,500, while the GoPro Hero11 Black will go on sale in November for Rs 41,500. As the name suggests, the models come in a black finish, while the GoPro branding is blue this year.

The company says customers can purchase the new GoPro Hero11 Black series from official offline and online stores. These will also retail via partner e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

GoPro Hero11 Black, GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition and GoPro Hero11 Black Mini specifications

All three devices look more or less the same in terms of design, but with slight tweaks in the features department.

The Hero11 Black Creator Edition, for instance, has an optional directional microphone, external mic input, an HDMI port for connecting to external displays, and a high-output LED light. The company says the Hero11 Black Creator Edition can record over four hours of 4K videos per charge. All three models come with a new 1/1.9-inch sensor to deliver a 10-bit colour video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60fps. The Hero11 Black and Hero11 Black Mini can capture 27-megapixel photos. The camera can even record 4K videos at 120fps.

GoPro says the Hero11 Black's new sensor also enables 8:7 aspect ratio video for the largest vertical field-of-view ever on a GoPro. As always, users will need to download the free GoPro Quik app on iPhones and Android smartphones. Lastly, the new sensor enables HyperView for the widest 16:9 field-of-view, which is said to be ideal for film-makers.