Got job offer on WhatsApp? Think hard before you reply or accept

Scammers keep finding new ways to fraud innocent people. Recently, we discovered that some scammers are persuading users to click on fishy links through electricity bill scams. It appears that they have now found the most vulnerable target in the country -- job-seeking youngsters.

India has a young population actively looking for quality jobs. As the economy continues to open up after two years of pandemic setbacks, many young adults are looking at different websites and platforms for opportunities. Hirect, a chat-based direct hiring platform, has said 56 per cent of young job seekers (20 and 29 years) in the country are impacted by job scams during their job hunt.

WhatsApp job scam

Fraudsters are now relying on a fairly new technique to scam people. It involves either sending a text SMS or a message on WhatsApp, promising job opportunities. To make the offer more attractive, the message includes details of daily wages. As per a screenshot shared by News18, a message reads, "Dear you have passed our interview, wage is Rs 8000/ day. Please contact discuss detail: wa.me/919165146378 SSBO."

Some messages will likely bear a different number. However, the modus operandi remains the same. The link sometimes leads to a fishy website stealing your data. Oftentimes, it is a legitimate person on the other end, though he/ she will ask you for personal details or demand a registration fee via UPI.

In the case above, adding 'wa.me' before a phone number on your web browser will direct you to a WhatsApp chat. As mentioned, scammers on the other end will likely ask for more details, which you should avoid at all costs.

A similar trick has been used several times in the past. For instance, some users, including members at India Today Tech, still receive WhatsApp messages claiming a cash reward as a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati's lucky draw. Needless to say, it's a scam which we have uncovered.

What should you do if you receive such messages?

Delhi Police's cybercrime unit has offered some measures to protect us against online fraud(s). In a blog post, the unit explains, "Cyber criminals target young, educated citizens in the name of job offers. They get bulk bio-data/CV of persons looking for jobs from job sites such as naukari.com. shine.com, etc., and using the details given in the CV phone number, email, educational qualification, previous employment, etc., device personalised fraud emails promising job opportunities in reputed companies."

The unit has also listed some measures to ensure protection against these scams. To spot an online scam, Delhi Police says:

-- No genuine recruiter will demand large sums for registration, document verification, interview scheduling, etc.

-- Fraudsters impersonate as genuine job consultancy firms by using similar email accounts, logos, etc. Please verify the details of the firm before committing any payment towards job assistance.

-- Look for complaints and reviews about the said firm on online forums. If a significant number of people have shared reviews about their fraudulent activities, then they are probably cheating.

-- Do not get tricked by spoofed email IDs, Customer Care numbers, etc. Cross-verify every claim with alternate channels before engaging with the said job consultant.