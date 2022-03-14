Here's why 80 million users in Russia will no longer be able to use Instagram

Russia has banned Instagram, blocking access to one of the most popular social media apps for a majority of people. The country first announced its plan to ban Meta-owned apps last week, which has now come into effect, according to internet monitoring service Global Check.

The country has already banned Facebook in retaliation for Meta's decision to ban Russian-backed media and remove Ukraine's disinformation network from its social media platform. It has now banned Meta's other social media app -- Instagram -- after the company made some changes to its hate speech policy.

A Meta spokesperson recently told Reuters that the company has moderated its policy to allow Facebook and Instagram users to call for violence against Russian soldiers as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following this, Russia announced that it will block access to these social media apps.

"As you know, Meta Platforms made an unprecedented decision by allowing the posting of information containing calls for violence against Russian citizens on its social networks Facebook and Instagram. Messages are circulating on the Instagram social network encouraging and provoking violent acts against Russians, in connection with which the Russian Prosecutor General's Office demanded that Roskomnadzor restrict access to this social network," Russia's communications agency Roskomnador said.

The country had given two days of time to Russian Instagram users to let them download all their photos and other content from the platform. So, the procedure for imposing restrictions on access to Instagram was delayed till March 14.

Following this, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, criticized the decision on Twitter, saying the move "will cut off 80 million in Russia from one another, and from the rest of the world as 80 percent of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country."

Meta's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, also explained that the changes to the hate speech policy have been done to protect people's right to speech as an expression of self-defense in reaction to a military invasion of their country.

Clegg said if Meta applied its standard policies without adjustment, "we would now be removing content from ordinary Ukrainians expressing their resistance and fury" to the Russian invasion, "which would rightly be viewed as unacceptable."

He did make it clear that the company "will not tolerate any kind of discrimination, harassment or violence towards Russians" and that this is a temporary decision taken in extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances.