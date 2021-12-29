There are people who never back up their Android phone data and end up losing everything when their device is lost. People even sometimes need to factory reset their smartphone when it gets locked. In simpler terms, your phone is a machine and anything can happen at any point. If your data is important, then you will have to enable the backup option, so that you don't lose anything.

A lot of people use Google services, which makes it easier to back up all the data to its cloud storage. The software giant also lets you delete all your Android phone data when you lose it. Now, let's take a look at how you can back up all your phone's data, so that you can easily access it every time you switch to a new device.

How to easily back up all your Android phone data

Photos, Videos, Files

People can store their photos and videos on Google Photos app. All you need to do is enable the backup feature, which is visible in the profile section of the app. Just tap on the profile icon and tap again on "Turn on backup" option.

Google will display different picture quality options, and users are advised to select "Original quality" to preserve the way they were captured. The storage saver option will save some space, but will degrade the quality of your images/videos.

Additionally, if you don't have access to Wi-Fi all the time, then you should also turn on the cellular data option for backing up data. You are all set then. The screen will then show that Google has started backing up your photos/videos.

Since you are storing everything on the cloud, you will be able to access your photos and videos across all the devices. For this, one just needs to sign in to their Google account and you will be able to check out all your photos. The search giant does give an option to download the media. You can also disable the backup feature anytime you want.

All the files and documents that your device has gets saved to Google Drive. But, for this, make sure that the backup feature is enabled. People can hop into the app > tap on the hamburger icon > tap on Backups to check the status.

One can also visit the phone's settings section > tap on Google > tap on Backup to check the status of how many photos or videos have been backed up.

An alternative way to store photos or videos

If you don't want your data to be stored on a third-party service, then you can use your laptop for this. Just use your smartphone's charging cable to connect it with the laptop. Don't forget to select file transfer on your mobile, you will then be able to transfer photos/files/videos on your laptop. Those who have a Mac can download the Android File Transfer app.

WhatsApp chats

WhatsApp offers a feature to backup all your chats and media to Google Drive. If you haven't already seen this feature, then head to settings > Chats > scroll down and tap on Chat backup. You can then enable it. The messaging app also lets you enable end-to-end encryption, so that no one is able to access your chats, which includes both WhatsApp and Google.

It is important to note that when you set up WhatsApp on a new device, it will ask you to enter the security PIN in case you enabled two-step verification on your old phone.

SMS, apps, contacts, call history

Your Google account automatically backs up all the apps, and SMS that you have on your smartphone. This only happens if you have enabled the backup option. For this, you just need to go to settings and tap on Google. Here, you will notice a Backup option, which leads you to a page where it shows all the data that is being backed up to your Google account. This basically includes your call history, SMS, apps, photos, videos, device settings and contacts present on your device.

Those who haven't enabled the backup feature will see an option to turn it on. Google says "backups are securely encrypted and uploaded to your account. Some of the data is also encrypted using your phone's lock."

So, when you switch to a new phone or lose your old device, you will be able to access these after you finish the setup on your latest device. Users are advised to not avoid the "Finish setup" notification from Google when setting up a new device as this feature will help you restore all your old data at once. You won't be required to download the apps again. Although, you will have to go through the login process again. The call history, contacts and everything else automatically get added to your new device.

It should be noted that Google doesn't let you restore your data if you don't remember your old phone's lock screen PIN or pattern.

How to check if your contacts are saved to your Google account?

You can simply visit the "People & Sharing section" of your Google Account. Here, you will see a "Contacts" section, where you will be able to enable or disable the backup feature. You also get to check how many contacts you have on your smartphone. The search giant displays a full list of contacts with names and phone numbers.

An alternative way to store SMS

In case you notice that Google is not storing your SMS data, then you can install "Backup & Restore" app from Play Store. (You can check the status by going to Settings > Google > Backup.)

Step 1: Once you download the app, open the app, and allow it to access your photos, contacts, phone calls, and other apps.

It should be noted that this app can be used for backing up everything. But, we just need to store SMS, so we will use this for this.

Step 2: You will see a "Set up a Backup" option on the screen, just tap on it. You can then disable Call logs and enable the Messages option to backup SMSs.

Step 3: After this, just enable Google Drive and log in to your Gmail account to save all the messages on the cloud. Once you complete this process, then you are all set. (Users can always choose to back up their data on other services too).

If you want to restore, then you can simply tap on the restore option visible in the hamburger menu. Now, select Google Drive to restore your messages.



