How to turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

Several social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram automatically play videos when you scroll through the content. While autoplay video is a great feature that many apps offer, there are several reasons why a user might want to turn it off.

Those who don't have a Wi-Fi connection at home and rely on mobile data might not be comfortable with this feature as videos use more data than other posts. So, the autoplay feature will exhaust all the data really quickly if you use Instagram a lot.

Additionally, some of you might come across content that you might find violent or offensive, which you might not prefer to see otherwise. Thankfully, some of the services do give the option to turn off the autoplay feature. Do note that if you disable autoplay videos, then you will always have to click on a video to play it. Also, one will be required to change settings for all the devices separately, as they do not get saved for tablet and mobile. Now, let's take a look at how you can turn off autoplay for apps like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

How to turn off autoplay videos for Twitter?

While you may not witness as many videos as you see on Instagram, one might get exposed to some unwanted content on Twitter. So, you can follow the below-mentioned steps to turn off autoplay.

Step 1: Open Twitter on your smartphone and tap on your profile icon. Now, tap again on "Settings and privacy."

Step 2: You then need to jump on "Accessibility, display, and languages" > "Data usage." Here, you will find the "Autoplay" setting, which you can use to disable autoplaying of videos on your feed.

How to turn off autoplay videos for Instagram?

Instagram doesn't have a dedicated option for this, but there is something that you can do to avoid autoplay of videos on this popular social media platform. You can simply turn on "Data Saver," so Instagram will not load videos in advance. For this, just go to your profile page and tap on the hamburger menu, which is located in the top right corner. Android users then need to tap again on Settings > Account > Cellular Data Use > Data Saver.

How to disable autoplay videos for Facebook?

Unlike Instagram, Facebook does offer an option to switch off this feature. All you need to do is open the app and visit the "Settings & Privacy" section. Here, just tap on Settings > scroll down to Preferences and tap Media > Scroll down to Autoplay and then you can select "Never Autoplay Videos."