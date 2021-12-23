Huawei P50 Pocket foldable phone launched: Key specs, features, and price

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable is the brand's latest foldable device. The smartphone giant is stepping into the foldable clamshell market following the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr. The foldable device is equipped with high-end hardware but surprisingly lacks 5G support.

The Huawei P50 Pocket comes in a peculiar looking design with a circular elevated camera module and a 1-inch circular external display. The display can be used to access notifications and widgets. While on the inside, it has a foldable punch-hole display with minimal bezels.

Huawei has used the Snapdragon 888 chipset on this device, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Huawei P50 pocket is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 40-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-lens and a 32MP ultra spectrum sensor. The primary OLED display on this device measures 6.9-inch and has a 120Hz refresh rate. A 4000mAh battery with 40W charging powers this device.

Huawei P50 Pocket: Specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Huawei P50 pocket measures 170x75.5x7.2 mm when unfolded and 87.3x75.5x15.2mm when folded. It isn't very heavy at 190gms.

Display: This clamshell foldable device features a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. While on the outside, it has a small 1-inch display.

Processor: The Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.8 GHz and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU.

RAM: The standard Huawei P50 Pocket is offered with 6GB. While the special edition gold model gets 12GB of RAM.

Storage: The standard model has 256GB of storage, whereas the special edition gold model has 512GB of storage.

Rear camera: The Huawei Pocket sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 40-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-lens and a 32MP ultra spectrum sensor.

Front camera: There's a 10.7-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.

Battery: A 4000mAh battery with support for 40W charging powers it.

Software: The Huawei P50 Pocket runs EMUI 12.

Connectivity and security: It supports 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, Type-C port and NFC. There's no headphone jack on this device like all other foldable phones.

Colours: The Huawei P50 Pocket is available in White and Gold colour options.

Huawei P50 Pocket price and availability

The Huawei P50 has been launched in China. It has a standard edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage priced at CNY 8988 (roughly Rs 1,06,000). While the premium gold edition with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage comes in at CNY 10,988 (roughly Rs 1,29,900). At the moment, there's no information about its availability in India.