Huawei P50 Pro has the most impressive camera specs ever, but Indian users may never get to use it

Smartphone maker Huawei has unveiled two smartphones under its P50 series in the Chinese market. The company has launched the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50. The Pro variant comes with a different processor for different markets. It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 in select countries, while some will get the variant driven by Kirin 9000. The P50 series also comes with interesting camera specs, including a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

In Huawei's own words, the P50 series is a legend reborn. The smartphone has been designed to carry out high-end photography, like the previously launched phones in the P series. Huawei has always been ahead of its game when it comes to cameras. With the P50 series too, Huawei has introduced a highly advanced True-Chroma Shot- which ensures the clarity of the image, HUAWEI XD Optics and XD Fusion Pro Image Engine incorporated into the Dual-Matrix Camera system has been used to best in class photography experience.

So let us have a detailed look at the price and specifications of the P50, P50 Pro.

Huawei P50 Pro and P50: Price and availability

Huawei P50 Pro has been launched in China at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 68,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, the 8+256GB is priced at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 74,500) and the 8+512GB storage variant will be available for CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs. 86,000). The phone will be available for pre-order from July 30, and the sale would start from August 8. The smartphone has been launched in five attractive colours: Cocoa Tea Gold, Dawn Powder, Rippling Clouds, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black colour options.

As we previously mentioned that the P50 Pro would be available in two models with different processors. The 12GB + 512GB storage with Kirin 9000 chipset will be launched CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs. 91,800), whereas the other model will be available for CNY 8,488 (roughly Rs.97,500). The smartphones will be available for purchase in September.

As far as the P50 is concerned, the base model with 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 51,600), and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs. 57,300). The smartphone has been launched in three attractive colour options, including Cocoa Tea Gold, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black colour.

Huawei has made these devices official in China but has not revealed its plans of launching them in other markets, including India. Although Huawei has not formally exited the Indian smartphone market, it has skipped launching some of its most popular devices in India of late. Considering the past trends, it may not launch the P50 series in India.

Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50: Specifications

The Huawei P50 Pro has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ curved display with a resolution of 1,228x2,700 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Notably, it does not run on Google's Android OS but uses its own HarmonyOS to run the show. The P50 Pro comes with two different models with different processors, including the Snapdragon 888 and the Kirin 9000. It is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB.

In terms of camera, the Huawei P50 Pro features a quad camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50-megapixel with optical image stabilisation, a 40-megapixel monochrome lens, a 13-ultrawide lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. Huawei P50 Pro houses a 4,360mAh battery with 66W Wired Super Fast Charge support and 50W Wireless Super Fast Charge.

Coming to P50, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,224x2,700 pixels, and a high refresh rate of 90HZ.t is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization. It supports 50X optical zoom. On the front, it also houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. Huawei P50 houses a 4,100mAh battery with 66W Wired Super Fast Charge.