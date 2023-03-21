IIT Madras plans to work on ChatGPT alternative focusing on regional languages

ChatGPT has been around since November 2022 and its popularity seems to be increasing every day. The AI chatbot is known for responding to queries in a human-like manner and is capable of things nobody had ever thought of before. From writing code to coming up with poems, ChatGPT's abilities are limitless. Even though the chatbot can respond in Hindi when asked, it has limited knowledge of the language along with other regional languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and so on.

In fact, when we asked ChatGPT about its proficiency in Kannada language, the chatbot responded by saying, "Yes, I am programmed to understand Kannada language. However, my proficiency in Kannada may not be perfect and I may sometimes make mistakes in understanding the language. But, I will do my best to assist you in Kannada to the best of my abilities."

IIT Madras plans ChatGPT alternative

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti seeks to solve this problem and has said that the institution might soon work on a ChatGPT alternative that will majorly focus on regional languages. However, he didn't specify which regional languages will the chatbot have proficiency in or when the project will begin.

When asked about ChatGPT and if IIT Madras was working on 'something concentrating on the Indian audience', V Kamakoti, in an interview with Moneycontrol, said, "I strongly believe that using the data generated through the Swayam platform (government's e-learning initiative), a good chat engineering platform like Maths Chat, or Physics Chat is possible. The other big focus would be the translation part. As of now, ChatGPT is only available in English. So if I could bring the multilingual part, I think that's going to be the biggest thing after ChatGPT. I am sure we will be doing it, if not now, but at some later date."

ChatGPT's enhanced version

Meanwhile, ChatGPT got even more powerful a couple of days back with the arrival of GPT-4. The more enhanced language model gives ChatGPT the ability to accept image inputs and generate output accordingly. It can also take on more complex tasks when compared to its predecessor and is much better at handling them. Moreover, GPT-4 has aced various examinations. The chatbot passed the LSAT with 88 percentile and SAT Math with 89 percentile. It also passed GRE Quantitative exam with 80th percentile and GRE verbal exam with 99th percentile. Given its exceptional capabilities, ChatGPT is being feared by many and people are arguing that it might replace many human jobs in the future.

ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI's founder, Sam Altman, acknowledged the possibility of the chatbot taking away human jobs. However, he also added that human creativity is limitless and new jobs and opportunities will arise.