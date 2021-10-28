Indian Railways and Truecaller join hands to build trust in communication for passengers

Truecaller will verify and identity calls, which will reduce fraud by assuring people that critical communication like your booking details & PNR status are being delivered by IRCTC and no one else.

The integrated National Railways Helpline 139 used by lakhs of Indians daily is now verified by Truecaller Business Identity solutions.

People will now see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline.

In addition to this, verified SMS message headers will ensure that the customers know that they are receiving the communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC only. Thus, the verified tick mark icon will lock Indian Railways brand name and profile photo on Truecaller, offering a safer customer experience and reducing the chances of fraud.

Commenting on the association with Truecaller, Smt. Rajni Hasija, Chairman & Managing Director IRCTC, Said: "We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC's communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with a technical collaboration with Truecaller, thereby building trust with our customers."

Among the wide bouquet of products and services, IRCTC also manages the Integrated Railway Helpline 139, which is used by millions of people daily for various passenger train-related enquiries. IRCTC started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project.

The helpline receives about 2 lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival and departure, along with requests regarding security, medical and other special needs.

"Truecaller for Business already has hundreds of enterprises using our solutions globally to drive authentic conversations. We are very excited about working with IRCTC on this initiative, and this is the first of many solutions. We remain committed to working with the government to increase trust in communication and playing a key role in supporting the digital India journey," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, Truecaller India.