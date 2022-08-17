India's 4G mobile download speed drops slightly ahead of 5G launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that 5G launch is nearing without revealing the exact launch time. All the major telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are working to launch 5G services very soon. In fact, Reliance Jio and Airtel are said to announce their 5G services this month, which they have been testing for quite some time now. At the time when operators are testing 5G services, Ookla reports that India's median mobile download speeds have dropped slightly.

According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index for the month of July 2022, India has witnessed a slight decrease in median mobile download speeds which is 13.41 Mbps from 14.00 Mbps in the period. The report also revealed the overall performance in median download speeds on fixed broadband registered a slight dip from 48.11 Mbps in June to 48.03 Mbps in July. However, the country is still two spots up in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 72nd in June to 70th in July.

As per the July Speedtest Global Index, Lebanon registered the highest increase in rank. It gained 27 spots globally with UAE at rank #1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For the overall global fixed median speeds, Chile remains at no. 1 position with Bhutan increasing by 22 spots and Mauritania up by 21 spots in rank globally.

The report also revealed that in the month of July, India gained one spot in the global ranking for median mobile speeds and is at 117th position from 118th in June.

As per reports, PM Modi could launch 5G services in India during the India Mobile Congress later this month. During his I-Day speech, PM said that 5G services will be launched in India very soon and also said that the 5G speed will be almost 10 times faster than 4G.